Analysts Set Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

