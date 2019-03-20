Analysts Set Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) PT at $3.58

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

FTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR opened at $2.42 on Friday. Frontier Communications has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

