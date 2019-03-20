Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Target Price at $616.88

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.88 ($8.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

DNLM opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.60) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 876.50 ($11.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

