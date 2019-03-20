Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Target Price at $616.88

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.88 ($8.06).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
DNLM opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.60) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 876.50 ($11.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
