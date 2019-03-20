Analysts Set Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Target Price at $60.67

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:CBU traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 5,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,591,000 after buying an additional 143,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after buying an additional 104,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after buying an additional 104,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 68,296.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 947,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

