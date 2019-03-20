Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) PT at $35.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $22.07 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

