Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

2/28/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 490.25% and a negative return on equity of 175.83%. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $28,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,978 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 490,319 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

