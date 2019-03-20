Analysts Expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Torchlight Energy Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Torchlight Energy Resources.

TRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

TRCH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

