Analysts Expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Torchlight Energy Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Torchlight Energy Resources.
TRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.
TRCH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.
