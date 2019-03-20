Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $16.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $17.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,346,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,774,000 after purchasing an additional 563,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,496,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,911,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,790. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

