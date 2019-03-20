Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year sales of $4.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,046. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.04. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,072,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

