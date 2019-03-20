Analysts Expect Aqua America Inc (WTR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Aqua America reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTR. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aqua America by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $36.12 on Friday. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

