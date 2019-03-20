Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,749 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after buying an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after buying an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,619,000 after buying an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 950,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $420,402.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/analog-devices-inc-adi-position-lowered-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.