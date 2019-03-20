Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 120,311 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,311 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $192,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 96,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

