Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 315,402 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,402 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $221,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 487,899 shares during the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

