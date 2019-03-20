Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $643.24 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,012 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.6% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $643,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

