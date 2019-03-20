Amphenol (APH) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has been given a $105.00 price target by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $95.71 on Monday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amphenol by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

