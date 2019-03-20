Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ammo Reloaded coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ammo Reloaded has traded flat against the US dollar. Ammo Reloaded has a total market capitalization of $8,734.00 and $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014033 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ammo Reloaded Coin Profile

Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ammo Reloaded’s official website is ammoreloaded.io . Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ammo Reloaded Coin Trading

Ammo Reloaded can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ammo Reloaded should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

