AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,884. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $318,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,243,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

