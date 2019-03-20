American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 296.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of MasTec worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $7,453,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

MasTec stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $54.70.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

