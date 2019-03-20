American International Group Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Rayonier worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,367,222 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

