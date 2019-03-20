American International Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $31,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/american-international-group-inc-has-7-13-million-holdings-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.