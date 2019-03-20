American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) EVP Stephanie G. Heim Sells 5,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMH opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,920,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,286,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

