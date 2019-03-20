American Express (AXP) Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,751,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,701 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9,700.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.96. 60,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,386. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.66.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

