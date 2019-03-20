American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 270,067 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $164,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 71.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in American Express by 9,700.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.66.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

