American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Electric’s shares outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company’s investment strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. In sync with this, the company has been making substantial investments. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream. American Electric has a stable earnings base of approximately 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. However, American Electric is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. American Electric projects an investment of $2.2-$2.8 billion in the 2017–2025 time period. Such additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

