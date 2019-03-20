American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of VALQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/american-century-stoxx-us-quality-value-etf-valq-announces-0-23-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.