Ambarella Inc (AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 3,700 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $159,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,104,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

