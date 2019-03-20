Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,826 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $81,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 548,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 45,281 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,518,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after buying an additional 134,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,962. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-boosted-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.