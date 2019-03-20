Alstom (ALO) PT Set at €43.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €43.50 ($50.58) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.38 ($49.28).

Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

