Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $611,000 in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Stock

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 357,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 146,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,051,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 761,165 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNR shares. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $851.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $611,000 in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/alpine-associates-management-inc-invests-611000-in-denbury-resources-inc-dnr-stock.html.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.