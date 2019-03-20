Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $14.26 Million in Select Income REIT (SIR) Stock

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,937,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 127,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 185,329 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIR opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Select Income REIT has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

