Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 712,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $860,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,202.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

