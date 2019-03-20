Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,198.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.66.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Boston Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-boosted-by-boston-advisors-llc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.