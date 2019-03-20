Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,462,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,587,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

Shares of ALNY opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,016.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

