AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $156,593.00 (SAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $156,593.00 and approximately $1,416.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,165,498 coins and its circulating supply is 7,164,498 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.