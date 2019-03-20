ALIS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $650.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 143.2% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00376756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.01636604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004804 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

