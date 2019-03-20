Align Technology (ALGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,234. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Align Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.