Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 725,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 144.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422,951 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 184,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $39,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,318.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $165,269.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,555.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,577. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

