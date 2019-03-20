Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,728,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,870,000 after purchasing an additional 292,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,293,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 880,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 233,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $51.66.

