Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $701,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

EXPE stock opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.16 and a 12 month high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

