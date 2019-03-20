ALAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00 (ALX)

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. ALAX has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $158.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALAX has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One ALAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Liquid and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ALAX Token Profile

ALAX (CRYPTO:ALX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,909,380 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALAX’s official website is alax.io

Buying and Selling ALAX

ALAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

