Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $126,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,854,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,225,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,113,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

In related news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $251,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $551,687. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

