Akorn (AKRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AKRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ AKRX opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.77. Akorn has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akorn by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akorn by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

