Akorn (AKRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AKRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ AKRX opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.77. Akorn has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akorn by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akorn by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
