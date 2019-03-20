AgJunction (AJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

AJX stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million and a PE ratio of -19.44. AgJunction has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$0.93.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

