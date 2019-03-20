AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives $63.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $139,251.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,251. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AGCO by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

