AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect AEterna Zentaris to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

AEZS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

