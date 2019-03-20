Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,102 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,353,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,475 shares in the company, valued at $24,701,640.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,513.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,721 shares of company stock worth $12,598,908 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,102 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/advisor-group-inc-sells-11102-shares-of-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.