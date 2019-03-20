Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after buying an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $475,951,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 767,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 191,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DexCom by 41.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 574,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,170,000 after buying an additional 167,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $340,702.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $150,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,934.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,181 shares of company stock worth $14,624,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

