Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,022,000 after buying an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $2,290,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NYSE AMN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

