Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

