Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.78 Million

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report sales of $12.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 401.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $65.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.48 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $166.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 384.77% and a negative return on equity of 101.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 43,818 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.